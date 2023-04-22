New pic of Queen Elizabeth with great grandkids unveiled on her birth anniversary

To mark, what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 97th birthday, a new photograph was unveiled of the late monarch smiling and posing with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The previously unseen photograph was clicked by Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.



The photograph features Queen Elizabeth along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips. At the back, the Queen's grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex - the son and daughter of the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are seen.

Buckingham Palace shared the image on Instagram earlier and captioned it, "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday. When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne. When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain's longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."

Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.



This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.



📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023 ×