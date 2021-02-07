Natalie Portman slams tabloid after false pregnancy claim

Natalie Portman is the latest celebrity to join the list of famous faces who have been a victim of tabloid gossip-mongering and she didn't take it lightly. The Oscar-winner slammed a tabloid that made a false claim of her being pregnant guessing by her look and paparazzi shot.

'Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney', was the headline that triggered the actor as she took to her Instagram to called out the claim.

"Hey. So I'm totally not pregnant…" Natalie wrote on her Instagram Story. She shared a screenshot of the article and added,"But apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better."





Natalie is married to Benjamin Millepied and is a mother to two kids, Aleph, 9, and Amalia, 3. She's currently in Australia filming 'Thor: Love and Thunder' the fourth installment of Thor'.



"I'm playing the Mighty Thor," she said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."There were some graphic novels where Jane Foster becomes Thor. It's going to be really silly and funny and great. We've got [director] Taika Waititi. He's wonderful, so I'm very excited."

In 2016, she's discussed balancing being a mom and a working actress in an interview with The New York Times Magazine." When I'm not working, I'm pretty much exclusively with my family, so my rituals have to do with school, meal preparation, playdates, bedtime," she explained."Weekends are the best for ritual, because I own them completely. I do the whole week's laundry, which I love because it's a task with a clear beginning and end. And we spend the week together as a family—usually somewhere in nature, often with friends who have children."