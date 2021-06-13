Miss Universe Andrea Meza talks about her past life, says her family was 'struggling'

Miss Universe Andrea Meza is opening about her past life.



Meza, whose life has now forever changed, shared the hard days she and her family was going through before she won the pageant.



Andrea Meza recently spoke to Fox News and shared some insights about her life, how it was like representing Mexico, and what led her to participate in the pageant and many more things.



Miss Mexico won the Miss Universe 2020 pageant as it was held on May 16 in the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel or famously known as the Guitar hotel in Florida.



When asked about how it was like participating during the pandemic, the 26-year old said, ''It was a totally different experience. I didn’t have work. My family was struggling with their business''.



"All of that starts playing with your mind. But somehow, participating kept me focus and kept me working on something. And having all this free time. I took advantage of it," she added.



During the same interview, when asked about how it feels to be the new Miss Universe, ''It has been the greatest moment of my life so far. When I heard ["Viva Mexico"] I didn’t know if it came from the audience or if it was Mario [Lopez] that was calling my country. So in the beginning, it took me a few seconds to realize that I won''. She said.



Every time I see the video now, I think it’s funny because I’m super excited. I didn’t believe what was happening. You can’t hear it, but I was jumping and screaming. I could feel my whole country there with me because the audience was going crazy. And I could see all the flags. I’m so grateful I got to feel so much love at that very moment.



Andrea made history with her win as she became the third Mexican woman to be crowned as Miss Universe.