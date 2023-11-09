Met Gala 2024 to have 'Sleeping Beauties' as its theme

'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' will be the theme for the Met Gala 2024. The theme was announced by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday.



Every year, the Met Gala draws a who's who of A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports -- a list curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.



As is the tradition, the Met Gala will take place on the first Monday of May 2024. So the date has been set at May 6 for next year. The exhibit will open with the gala which the public can view from May 10 through September 2.



The sweeping and immersive exhibition will feature about 250 garments and accessories spanning four centuries, from the Costume Institute's vast archives of 33,000 pieces -- from a 17th-century embroidered jacket to an Alexander McQueen gown from spring-summer 2001 made of shells.



"Using the natural world as a uniting visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these storied objects," the Met said.



Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton explained that when items enter the museum's collection, "it can't be worn, obviously. So you don't see the movement. You can't smell it, you can't hear it, you can't touch it."



With the exhibition, he said he hopes to "reawaken the sort of sensorial capacities within fashions in the Costume Institute, through various technologies."



Fanned out on a large table in a room resembling a laboratory was a full silk satin House of Worth ball gown from the late 19th century, its embroidery, beads and sequins still resplendent despite the years.



The 1887 dress is now too fragile and damaged to be placed on a mannequin. So it will be displayed flat, but also restored to its original magnificence thanks to computer imaging and the use of a hologram -- a nod to immersive exhibitions that are all the rage today.



Bolton said the museum approached Chinese-owned TikTok to cosponsor the event because of the platform's "accessibility."