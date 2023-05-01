Meghan Markle's siblings claim the Duchess doesn't think they are 'good enough' for the royal family

Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey has not gone down well with several members of her family. Her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has now publicly criticised the Duchess of Sussex for claiming that she grew up as an only child. The statement has drawn criticism from Meghan's half-sister Samantha as well.



In a joint interview with their father, Thomas Sr., for 7NEWS Spotlight, Thomas Jr. claimed that the statement was "another lie". A few days earlier, Samantha had reacted to the interview and claimed that Meghan's estrangement from her family was due to her belief that they were not "good enough" for the royal family.



Samantha further claimed that Meghan had lied to the royal family and Prince Harry, her husband, about her family, saying that it "wouldn't have jived with the truth."



Meghan has had a strained relationship with her father, half-siblings and extended family ever since she married Prince Harry in 2018. Her father, Thomas Sr., reportedly staged a set of paparazzi photos, which led to an estrangement between the two.



Samantha had even filed a defamation lawsuit against Meghan for making false and malicious statements against the family while speaking to Oprah. However, Meghan's legal team had argued that it was impossible to prove whether someone was lying about expressing their feelings about their childhood. The team also stated that her statement about growing up as an only child was a 'subjective statement' and more about how she felt about her childhood. Meghan has had a good relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland.