Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana's bracelet for her interview with Oprah. Here's why

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an extensive chat about their lives post-Megxit with Oprah Winfrey, they ensured that Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana was with them in spirit.



The two trailers that have been released by the CBS channel, shows Meghan wearing a bracelet that originally belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.



According to reports, the bracelet was most notably used to craft Markle’s engagement ring in 2017 when Harry took two stones from his late mother’s piece of jewellery to compose the Duchess’ sparkler.



Markle’s ring ultimately featured the stones from Diana’s bracelet, which surround one large stone from the country of Botswana — a country dear to Harry’s heart.



Markle, in fact, has worn her late mother-in-law's jewellery from time to time.



In 2018, Markle was spotted donning Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet as she attended events in Sydney, Australia, during her royal tour with and Prince Harry.



The earrings were worn by Diana in 1986 for her trip to Canada, a year after she gave birth to her second son.



The trailer that has been released shows Harry mentioning his late mother, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.



"I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," the 36-year-old said of Diana, adding, "because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we have each other."



The interview- which many are terming as 'explosive'- will air on March 7.