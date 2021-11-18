Meghan Markle to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', watch the trailer here

After Oprah, Meghan Markle is now speaking to Ellen DeGeneres. The Duchess of Sussex will appear on Thursday's episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and talk about her days as an actress and not the royal family.



The official handle of the show shared a preview of her segment which will have Markle looking back on her life as an actress before she married Britain's, Prince Harry.



When asked by DeGeneres if it's true that she used to go to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California (where the show is filmed), the duchess replied, "Oh, my gosh, completely. I would park at Gate 3, and then I would scoot on over. And what was so nice was that the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!' So driving in today was very different."



DeGeneres asked, "You auditioned that often that they knew you to say, 'Break a leg?'"



"I think they probably said it to everybody," Meghan answered. "That's how nice they were."



Markle also shared a story of her old car- a Ford Explorer Sport- which she said "had a life of its own."



"I had this very, very old Ford Explorer Sport, and at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," she said. "So after auditions, I would park in the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro. It was not ideal."

When DeGeneres asked if anyone ever caught the future Duchess while she climbed into her car's truck, Markle said, "No. I would play it off. I would go like, 'Oh, I'm just looking for my résumé and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it's back there!' And then crawl. The things we do."

Markle and DeGeneres have been friends for years. The two first met at a dog shelter, where DeGeneres reportedly encouraged her to adopt her dog Bogart.



"Ellen goes 'Is that your dog?' And I said, 'No,' and she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding.' And she's like, 'Rescue the dog!'" Meghan told Best Health in 2017. "It's sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I'm sitting there holding him and she's like 'Have you thought of a name for him yet?' And I said, 'Well, I think I'd name him Bogart,' and she's like 'You're taking the dog home.'"