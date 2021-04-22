Meghan Markle reached out to Chrissy Teigen after model's pregnancy loss

Meghan Markle had reached out to Chrissy Teigen when the latter suffered last year. Tiegen recent appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' and spoke about how the Duchess of Sussex had reached out. Markle herself suffered a miscarriage during the summer of 2020.



Teigen said, "Yeah, she`s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind - just as kind as everyone says she is."



The model added, "That`s why you look at everything and you`re like `My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?` When it`s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."



Teigen, like many others, watched Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah and thought it was a 'big' moment.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like `Holy s-*** this is big. But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I`d already heard so much about it," Teigen described.



The two mothers reportedly spoke sometime after it but Teigen didn`t learn anything new from their conversation. "No. I think she`s been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning," Teigen said.



Markle and Teigen, in fact, first met each other years ago when the two appeared on the game show 'Deal or No Deal' together. " I was on 'Deal or No Deal' with her and she was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, `Sorry, no dirt.` She`s gorgeous," Teigen told a daily.

