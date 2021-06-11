Meghan Markle is donating 2,000 copies of her children's book 'The Bench'

Meghan Markle is making quite a give-away!

The Duchess of Sussex who recently welcomed her second child - a girl, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with husband Prince Harry, has launched her first children book -- 'The Bench '. Now, the new mom is giving away 2,000 free copies of her children's book.



The book will be distributed to libraries, community centres, schools and more across the US where she now lives with her husband and two children, Archie and Lilibet.



Meghan and Prince Harry made the announcement through their Archewell Foundation website "After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being - and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support," the statement said.

"At Archewell, that is often centered on food and essential needs (as evidenced by our partnership with organizations like World Central Kitchen) but also nourishment through learning and connection (as seen in The Duchess's support of last year's Save With Stories initiative to raise funds for educational resources like books, toys, and worksheets)."



"The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of 'The Bench' to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs across the country," the statement read.



"After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being—and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support." The website also added.



The book is inspired by her husband Prince Harry's bond with their son Archie. Markle dedicated it to him and their son Archie, calling them: "The man and boy who make my heart go pump-pump.”

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story," Meghan said in a statement.

