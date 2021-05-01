Meghan Markle hosts a roundtable with passionate girls, talks about 'everyday struggles' & more

Meghan Markle recently had a roundtable talk and gave girls, who are making an impact in their schools and communities, a platform to speak about the challenges their generation is facing.



The Duchess of Sussex attended the virtual roundtable with Girls Inc. and the National Women’s Law Center. Markle heard from a group of passionate adolescent girls of diverse backgrounds and talk about their experiences and stories and how they are working to make a difference in society.



"The group spoke about everyday struggles during COVID-19, including identity loss and isolation, and larger issues of mental health, racial bias and injustice, and more… a common thread emerged: acknowledgement, support, empathy, and resources," read a statement on the official website for Meghan and Prince Harry's non-profit organization, Archewell.



"The Duchess believes girls' voices can and should be heard, and through Archewell she focuses on providing them with the platforms, tools, and forums to help define a path forward and continue making an impact," the website reads.



The girl's group of 13- 18-year-olds, primary girls of colour, who are making a difference in their communities when it comes to education, social justice and health and wellness also discussed important issues such as mental health, racial bias and injustice, as well as their everyday struggles during COVID-19, including identity loss and isolation.



“In this moment as we begin to imagine what it is like to reopen and recover from the pandemic, we must seize the opportunity to centre the experiences of girls – especially girls of colour and LGBTQ+ youth – in how we reimagine our culture and curriculum, our policies and our priorities.” Fatima Goss Graves, President & CEO of National Women’s Law Center said.



Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl this summer, also asked about the female figures who have made an impact throughout history and have inspired them.



"Their answers included American civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, as well as Kala Bagai, one of the first South Asian women to immigrate to the United States in the early 20th century, who was known to many in her California community as 'Mother India,' " according to Archewell.