Meghan Markle has a 'good chance' of becoming US president, says presidential biographer

Tom Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the likelihood of Meghan Markle becoming US President. He believed that she has a "good chance" when it came to politics.

Tom explained that following the Oprah Winfrey interview "she has a global profile, which is the first step to a political career." Elaborating, he said, "She's got money, she's got presence, she's a woman very much looking for a role in the world."

According to the expert who has written many political biographies, the former Hollywood star is already "building a team" and has many "ambitious people" around her who will take her to where she needs to be.