Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to testify in a defamation case?
Story highlights
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has requested both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to testify in her defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has requested both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to testify in her defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has requested both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to testify in her defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha is willing to prove that some of Meghan's remarks during the interview with Oprah back in 2021 were false.
Samantha reportedly wants the couple to testify in separate interviews that could take place on the same day. According to reports, Samantha expects her half-sister to make 38 different admissions during her deposition.
Samantha also wants Meghan to retract claims she made about the royal family and admit that she lied about her upbringing in bid to promote 'rags-to-royalty' narrative.
"She is asking the court to decide whether she and Meghan 'had ever 'been close,' how many times the two 'crossed paths' as adults and whether Meghan's feelings that she 'grew up as an only child' are 'true' or false,'" Meghan's lawyers revealed.
Samantha reportedly decided to file a lawsuit after Meghan claimed she grew up as an only child. "Plaintiff (Samantha) first asserts that she can disprove that Meghan 'grew up as an only child'," the documents reportedly read.
"But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their childhood. Moreover, Plaintiff's opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, where Ms Winfrey asked Meghan about her 'relationship' with Plaintiff (to whom Ms Winfrey referred as her half-sister on her father's side).
"Meghan's response to that question that she 'grew up as an only child' was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings. Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood," the document further stated.