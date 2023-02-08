Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to testify in a defamation case?

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has requested both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to testify in her defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha is willing to prove that some of Meghan's remarks during the interview with Oprah back in 2021 were false.



Samantha reportedly wants the couple to testify in separate interviews that could take place on the same day. According to reports, Samantha expects her half-sister to make 38 different admissions during her deposition.



Samantha also wants Meghan to retract claims she made about the royal family and admit that she lied about her upbringing in bid to promote 'rags-to-royalty' narrative.



"She is asking the court to decide whether she and Meghan 'had ever 'been close,' how many times the two 'crossed paths' as adults and whether Meghan's feelings that she 'grew up as an only child' are 'true' or false,'" Meghan's lawyers revealed.