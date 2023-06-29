Meghan Markle and Prince Harry threatened with defamation lawsuit by YouTuber

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been threatened with defamation by YouTuber Shallon Lester. The royal couple's documentary, released last year, claimed that a majority of the negative comments posted against them were from select few accounts and Lester's image was shown as an example of one of those accounts. Lester has made several videos discussing Harry and Meghan's relationship in the past.



However, in a new video she shared earlier this week, she raised objections over the usage of her image.



"Believe me when I say I’m pursuing every opportunity – my lawyer's gonna be mad at me – to nail their a-- to the wall for this," she declared in the video. "It's defamation, it’s slander, it’s a mischaracterization. And you know what else it is? Misinformation."



She went on to say, "Meghan and Harry can't seem to accept the plain truth: people don't like them. They don't like them on a micro level, people like me, where I'm like, ‘I can see what a s---ty a--- person you are, Meghan. I can see how manipulative you are.’"

While addressing Markle, Lester said, "And truly if you wanted to make content, bro, do it about that. I would watch the heck out of a TED Talk with you saying, ‘Here’s how to get your teeth into a rich man. Here's how to divide him from a family that's going to take something off your plate.'"



She did not share any further details of any plans for a possible lawsuit, though she did go on to discuss the Spotify controversy.



Meghan Markle and Spotify controversy



According to a news report, several sources have claimed that a lot of the work done on Markle's now-defunct podcast Archetype was done by staffers while her voice and questions were edited into audio after the interviews had been recorded.



Senior Spotify podcast executive Bill Simmons seemed to corroborate these claims during a recent episode of his podcast, calling both Markle and Prince Harry "f---ing grifters."



Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO of United Talent Agency, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, also commented on Markle's podcast hosting capabilities.



"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer told global news website Semafor when asked about the podcast cancelation at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival in Cannes, France. "And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something," he added.