Meghan gave her mother a tribute too while naming her daughter Lili

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together on June 4 and decided to honour Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana by naming their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



While the couple ensured that they honoured both Harry's grandmother and mother while naming their daughter, it was also a nod to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.



Meghan's mother reportedly called her lovingly a 'Flower' when she was a child. Meghan had mentioned her childhood nickname in her mow-defunct website-The Tig- and listed the names she was referred to as a child. "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)."



Since the time Harry and Meghan moved to California after stepping down from their roles in the royal family, Meghan has been able to spend a lot of quality time with her mother who lives in Los Angles and visits the family often.



Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth's nickname. The little one will be called Lili which was also the chosen flower in Meghan's bridal bouquet when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan walked down the aisle holding a bouquet which included the lily of the valley much like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana on her wedding day.



The couple also decided to give Harry's mother tribute by including 'Diana' as their daughter's middle name.



On Sunday, Meghan and Harry shared the news of their daughter's birth in a statement.



"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the couple said. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

