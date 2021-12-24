Meghan and Harry share the first glimpse of their daughter on the family's Christmas greeting card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their official Christmas greeting card.



The image, a family portrait of the four, shows the couple in a candid pose with their two children- Lilibet in Meghan's arm and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor on Harry's lap. The couple and their son are dressed in denim, while Lilbet is dressed in a white outfit.



"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," the couple said in their card. Meghan gave birth to the couple's daughter in June this year.



"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families-from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave," the couple continued.



The list of organizations included Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL plus US and Marshall Plan for Moms, according to People magazine.



The family concluded their message by writing, "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!"Meghan and Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.



Having quit their royal duties in the British royal family in 2002, the couple now lives in California, US.



The couple made headlines when they accussed a unnamed member of the royal family of racism as they spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview earlier this year.

