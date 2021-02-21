Megan Thee Stallion confirms she is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine via Instagram Live on Friday.



According to Deadline, the 26-year-old singer-rapper spilled the beans about her relationship while responding to some of her Hotties` concerns over a seemingly heated argument that surfaced on the Internet earlier in the week.



"People don`t know what the hell they talking about, they just are saying anything," Stallion said, defending her man."I didn`t like what they were trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know ... That`s my boo. And I really like him ... He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y`all know," she added.



Both Megan and Pardison have been hinting at their relationship over the past few days, with the `Savage` rapper tweeting on Monday, "I`m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still loves me) said Beyonce love me, I`m just happy and blessed lol."



As per Deadline, Pardison also shared his swoon-worthy Valentine`s Day surprise for his lady love, including a red rose-filled private jet ride to a personalised "Pardi With a Hottie" dinner.