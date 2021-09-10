Matt Damon has a secret Instagram account and fans have discovered it

It's no more a secret Matt! Fans are convinced that they have discovered Hollywood actor Matt Damon's secret Instagram account and it seems the star himself has unwittingly blown the lid.



Internet sleuth has figured out Damon's Instagram account almost immediately after the actor announced its existence.



Turns out that the actor revealed in an in-depth GQ interview published Wednesday that he ran a "very private Instagram account."



The actor has previously stated his aversion to social media and Damon said he only used his Insta profile to see his friends’ kids growing up around the world. He only occasionally used it to share a post of his own.



"I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013," explained the social media chameleon, before showing interviewer Chris Heath an Insta-pic of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella brandishing two middle fingers.



That was enough clue for Internet Sherlocks to figure out the star's profile on the picture sharing app.



"i found matt damon’s finsta and honestly it shouldn’t have taken an hour," tweeted one fan and shared a screenshot of a profile whose name features a concealed anagram for 'Matt Damon.' The follower and post counts were exactly what the movie star mentioned in the interview.

lol here u go! let me know who else follows him 💌 pic.twitter.com/9xBJyntaYI — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021 ×

Fans were even more convinced because the secret profile was followed by multiple verified celebrities including actors Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal as well as photographer and documentary director Sam Jones.



Damon is not the only celebrity who is discreet on the Gram. Other prominent names include former US President Barack Obama, Armie Hammer and Utah Senator Mitt Romney to name a few.