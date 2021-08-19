'MasterChef' renewed for season 12 with Gordon Ramsay's return

Food lovers, there’s news for you! MasterChef is returning with Gordon Ramsay.

Fox has renewed another season of the popular cooking show. It is being produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, with Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich all returning for a 12th season.

The announcement read: “Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy. MasterChef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when MasterChef returns for a much deserved Season 12.”

In addition to MasterChef, Ramsay Gordon also hosts and executive-produces ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, ‘Masterchef Junior’ and Gordon Ramsay’s ‘24 Hours to Hell and Back’, as well as specials, including 2021’s Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

MasterChef is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.