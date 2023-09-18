Manushi Chhillar makes a show-stopping debut at London Fashion Week 2023
Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World and Bollywood actress has long been recognized for her impeccable sense of style. With every appearance, she effortlessly sets trends and never fails to make the right fashion choices. The beauty queen recently her stunning debut as the showstopper at London Fashion Week 2023, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.
For her London Fashion Week debut, Manushi chose to don a black dress that epitomized elegance and sophistication. The dress featured full sleeves and a round neck, a classic combination that exuded timeless charm. Designed by the renowned fashion designer Rocky Star, Manushi Chhillar carried the outfit with unparalleled grace, as she confidently walked the runway.
While Manushi continues to make waves in the fashion world, her fans can also look forward to her upcoming projects in Bollywood. She is set to feature in the YRF film The Great Indian Family opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Tehran and Operation Valentine in her kitty.