Liam Payne opens up about struggles of co-parenting amid COVID-19 pandemic

Former One Direction member and singer Liam Payne opened up about the difficulty of co-parenting his child amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently.

During an Instagram Live, the 27-year-old explained to producer Ben Winston that seeing his son Bear Grey has been "complicated" as the 3½-year-old is currently staying with his mom Cheryl. He added that he gets tested for COVID-19 before visiting his son.



"I went and saw Bear today. We had a little hangout which was quite nice as I hadn`t seen him in a couple of weeks," Payne said.



Payne co-parents his son with former partner Cheryl after the pair split in July 2018. Payne admitted that visiting his son is "hard with the COVID thing".



"It`s hard with the COVID thing as I have to make sure I`m negative before I go over and see him so it`s having to wait that couple of days before you can test so... he`s only up the street and it`s dead complicated but he`s gotten so big, huge," he added.

Despite his son being "only up the street," Payne said the co-parenting situation has been "dead complicated." The star, who recently proposed to model Maya Henry, also noted that his son has "gotten so big."

"He's huge," he shared.

Payne told PEOPLE last month that it's been a bizarre experience seeing his child become a fully-formed human. "It`s been a difficult ride, but it`s fantastic watching him grow into the person he`s become. He`s a really lovely boy and I feel like he`s in the middle of settling into himself," he said.



"He looks exactly like me, which is very strange. When family members see baby pictures of me now, they say, `Oh wow, Bear looks really great there!` " Payne added.



