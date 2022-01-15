Kylie Jenner shares inside pictures from her giraffe themed baby shower: See pics

Kylie Jenner, who is due to give birth to her second child, gave a sneak peek from her lavish baby shower.



Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of snaps from the night. For the special occasion, the beauty mogul was looking absolutely stunning in a white body-hugging long white dress, she accessorized her look with a long silver necklace and danglers.



Kylie also shared the picture with her mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. The guest also donned white and rose gold dresses matching the theme.





Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, ''🤍👼🏽🦒.''





Jenner didn't specify when exactly her baby shower happened, but as per the reports, it happened last month.

She also shared beautiful pictures of the theme featuring table settings surrounded by greenery and gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and multiple Tiffany & Co. gift bags. She also shared a close-up shot of a small giraffes wooden piece reading, Travis, her baby's father.



This baby is Kylie's second child with Tavis Scott. The pair are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster.