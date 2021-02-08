Kylie Jenner applies makeup on her 'dad' Caitlyn Jenner, calls it the 'highlight' of her life

Kylie Jenner spent some quality time with her dad Caitlyn Jenner recently and gave her a makeup transformations.



The famous pair bonded over their beauty routines and Caitlyn shared the makeup video on Youtube on Saturday.



The duo also reminisced about their early days. This was the first time the cosmetics mogul had done Caitlyn Jenner's makeup.



"This is the highlight of my life," Kylie said in the video. "We've been talking about this for forever… We saved this special moment for you guys because this is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad's makeup."



Caitlyn talked of how Kylie was fascinated by makeup from an early age and decided to make that her profession and compared it to her own calling in sports.



The elder Jenner also revealed in the video that how found the courage to transition into a woman at the age of 65 because she felt she was done raising her family.



"Finally, it was my time to be me and live my life," Caitlyn explained. "And then I did it and you guys have been my best friends. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."





Caitlyn who underwent sex-change operation a few years back also opened up about how she felt at being called "Dad" by her daughters Kylie and Kendall.

"Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you dad," Kylie began. "I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were OK with us still calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?"



Caitlyn reaffirmed that she was okay with them calling her 'Dad' and added, "Some people say 'Oh, you're the mother.' No I'm not, I'm the dad, and I've been the dad the whole way," Caitlyn explained. "I will be their father until the day they die, or I die."



The Olympian also added that while the children addressed her as 'Dad', they referred to her with female pronouns.