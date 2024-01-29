King Charles recovering after surgery, will not carry out royal duties for a month

Britain King Charles III will not be carrying out in duties for up to one month as he recovers from a prostate surgery. The King underwent a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate last week. He is said to be 'doing well' at the London Clinic where is presently admitted.



Queen Camilla visited her husband on Sunday as he continues to rest at The London Clinic following the treatment on Friday.



She has shared that the King is “doing well” and it has also been reported that the monarch visited his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales who is admitted in the same hospital. Kate went through an abdominal surgery last week.



Accoridng to reports, the king will be undergoing a "period of recuperation" for the time being. He will be available for state matters while in hospital and can attend to red boxes with government papers when he is discharged.



The King had last carried out duties in private on Thursday, ahead of arriving in London from Norfolk to prepare for the procedure.



Charles acceded to the throne 16 months ago and had to cancel engagements ahead of the surgery as his doctors urged him to rest, though the exact nature of his treatment is not known.



The King had been staying at the royal Sandringham estate and completing some tasks there before reaching London for the medical procedure on Friday.



The King was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.



He also urged other men to get themselves checked and undergo medical intervention if needed.