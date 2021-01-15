Katy Perry reveals the most important part of her life

Katy Perry is currently enjoying her motherhood and recently reveals that her daughter is the “number one most important thing” in her life.



Perry who is been a working mother for the past few months recently talked about her daughter and said there’s nothing she loves more than being a mother. ''She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"," she said.

The 36-year-old singer welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove, with her fiancée Orlando Bloom in August.



Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child and collaborated with actress Zooey Deschanel for the music video "Not the end of the world". and by talking further she shared her working experience with Zooey and she was supporting during her busy days.

"I was so happy being a mother, but I was like 'Oh, there's this idea in the back of my head'. I knew that time marches on and now was the time so I reached out to her personally, and it was amazing. She showed up for me while I was on maternity leave, basically."



"As a pop star, you don't really have a 9 to 5, so it's all up to me to create a schedule and balance, and she was totally down and thought it was fun. I truly believe that mothers are the most powerful beings on the planet, and when women get together and support each other, it's incredible," she added.