Katie Price wants to be buried with her silicone implants

Singer Katie Price wants to take her silicone implants to the afterlife.



Price made her assertion on `That`s After Life! Podcast`, when was asked what she would take with her to the afterlife.



"My silicones! Do you know what, in years to come when I`m dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that hasn`t rotted away!" she declared.



The host joked: "It will be like a time capsule memory."



Price had her first implant when she was just 20 and seven years later, she went under the knife again for further enhancement, along with a nose job. In 2008, Price had a reduction and has had surgery multiple times since then, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said in 2016: "I haven`t actually had them done that many times but this past year, 11 times."



Price previously said that she will "never stop" having surgery because she wants to be "perfect".