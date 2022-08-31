Kate Moss reveals how Johnny Depp had gifted a diamond necklace hidden in his buttocks 

One of Hollywood's most popular pairs in the 1990s, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp had a rather unconventional way of expressing love for each other.



In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Moss revealed a rather unusual incident from the time of their relationship. Moss revealed how Depp had hidden a diamond necklace in between his buttocks and had asked her to 'have a look'.



Moss revealed that the diamond necklace was a gift from the actor and it was the first set of diamonds she ever owned.



"That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e.



"We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'what' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."



Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998 and the model testified for the actor during a court case against actress Amber Heard. Moss, in her testimony, had denied that the actor had ever pushed her down a flight of stairs as it was claimed by Heard.



"I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," said Moss. The supermodel went on to testify, "He never pushed me, kicked me, or pushed me down any stairs."



Moss has always maintained that Depp never physically abused her during the time they were in a relationship.



The former pair reportedly enjoyed a night out together in London recently following her testimony.