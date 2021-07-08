Kardashians win more than $11.5 million in legal battle over cosmetics line

Good news for Kardashian sisters who won a legal battle over the Kardashian Beauty cosmetics line. A California court gave them respite over a legal battle that has been going on since 2016.

It started with a legal battle with Haven Beauty and Hillair Capital over a five-year license agreement made in 2012 with the now defunct Boldface Licensing +Branding that hit financial trouble and resulted in Hillair buying all its assets.

Resulting in a $11.5 million judgement, Kardashians had said that the companies were to give them royalty from the sale of Kardashian Beauty products in exchange of their permission to use their trademarks, images and likenesses for the line, as long as all uses were approved in writing in advance. In exchange, they’d receive a $1 million advance and royalties from the sales of Kardashian Beauty products. As of February 2016, they hadn’t received any royalties.

Kardashians notified Hillair it was in breach of the agreement, and the legal battle followed. Hillair maintained the Kardashians were the ones who breached the deal by failing to promote the cosmetics line.

Now, after winning the legal battle, in addition to the $11.5 million they were already awarded, the Kardashian sisters will be able to collect their costs on appeal — plus at least $2 million in post-judgment interest.