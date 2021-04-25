Kanye West, Sunday Service Choir perform at DMX's memorial

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with several musical performances at the late rapper`s memorial.



According to Deadline, the 43-year-old rapper and his acclaimed gospel group performed for an audience of 1,900, at Brooklyn`s Barclays Center opening on Saturday.



The group opened the service with an arrangement of Soul II Soul`s `Keep On Movin`. Later on, they performed their original track, `Excellent,` as well as `You Brought the Sunshine` by the Clark Sisters and the hymn, `Jesus Loves Me.`As reported by Deadline, at DMX`s `Celebration of Life,` other notable guests included rappers Nas and Swizz Beats. Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On-- were also in attendance.



The original members of the hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders, which launched DMX toward stardom also paid their last respects. Earlier in the day, DMX`s body was transported to Barclays Center from his birthplace of Yonkers, in a red casket sitting atop a black monster truck.



Surrounded by hundreds of motorcyclists, the truck had `Long Live DMX` painted on the side, and was seen as a homage to the motorcycle-loving Ruff Ryders.



His chart-topping songs included "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon` Give It To Ya." The Yonkers, New York native`s career had been marked by legal troubles and prison time, and a well-publicized struggle with drug addiction.



The musician`s family, in a statement to People magazine, said he died at New York`s White Plains Hospital with family by his side. Fans had gathered for days before his death, holding prayer vigils outside the suburban New York hospital, where he had been reported on life support and in a coma.



His rap career had an impressive start, with his debut album in 1998 "It`s Dark and Hell is Hot," listed as number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. It sold more than 5 million copies.



Along with being mourned by fans around the world, his death spurred an outpouring of condolences from stars such as Chance the Rapper who said on social media, "Rest in Heaven DMX."



(With inputs from the agency)