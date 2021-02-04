Kanye West reportedly moves his sneaker collection out of the Kardashian-West home

Kanye West has reportedly moved his massive sneaker collection out of the Kardashian-West home in Calabasas. While Kim Kardashian West was enjoying the sun and surf on a family girls trip recently, her husband, Kanye West reportedly began moving personal items out of their home in Calabasas, California.



The move comes amid ongoing talk of an impending divorce for the two, who tied the knot in 2014 and share four children. "They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house," a source told Page Six.



The insider said Kanye didn't take all his belongings but did take his massive sneaker collection with him from the home, prompting some new questions about photos Kim shared on Instagram over the weekend that showed her wearing a bikini and a pair of Yeezy Crocs.



Recently, an Instagram Story post from Kim in which she showed off a new SKIMS showroom in her house also generated buzz among fans who thought space looked like Kanye's closet, which was featured in his appearance on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."



Another source told People that the couple is no longer in communication with each other, and have begun living their lives apart from one another. "She has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready," the source said of Kim.

Kim married Kanye in Italy in 2014, and the couple share daughters North, seven, Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one. Kim, who has allegedly stopped going to marriage counseling with Kanye, seems fine with the concept of raising their kids by herself.

Her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' the People source adds. The divorce will likely be filed 'when the season has aired', the insider added.



The source claimed that 'the Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won't screen until later in 2021.'