K-Pop Band A.C.E sign to Asian Agent for US management, following the footsteps of BLACKPINK

K-pop boy band A.C.E has signed with creative talent house Asian Agent for global strategy and U.S. management, following in the footsteps of star Asian Agent clients like BLACKPINK and (G)I-DLE.



Asian Agent is focused on bringing eastern culture to the west through localized promotion and strategic partnerships.

According to Billboard, Asian Agent’s Los Angeles-based chief agent Danny Lee said, “I’m delighted to work on expanding their international footprint, I was particularly impressed by the group’s live vocals and their street dancing background. It’s great to see how far they’ve come as a boutique agency act — it feels like a family with them.”

The announcement comes as the quintet — members Jun, Donghun, Wow, Byeongkwan and Chan — prepare for a packed 2021, which they say will include star-powered music collaborations and a fashion endorsement deal.

A.C.E debuted in 2017 with single 'Cactus' which peaked at No. 21 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. The group has since toured the world and released an album (2018’s A.C.E Adventures in Wonderland) and three EPs — including 2019’s Under Cover, which debuted at No. 9 on World Albums, follow-up Under Cover: The Mad Squad and their most recent project in September, HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy.

“We’re excited and inspired for this next chapter of our careers,” the band said in a joint statement, “not only to pursue our dreams as a group, but to hopefully reach the dreams and expectations so many of our global fans have for us.”