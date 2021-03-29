Justin Bieber's 'Justice' becomes his eighth number one album on Billboard 200

Justice is officially Justin Bieber'ss eighth number one album, earning 154,000 equivalent album units in the United States, and reaching the top of the Billboard 200.



Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), as it’s titled, delivered fans six new songs, including collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Quavo, Tori Kelly, and Jaden Smith, bringing the album’s tracklist up to a whopping 22 songs.

Bieber is reportedly the youngest solo artist with eight number one albums, besting Elvis Presley once again after snagging the title of the youngest solo artist with seven number one albums from the “Hound Dog” singer.



According to Vulture, while Justice is Bieber’s sixth studio album, he also hit number one with 2013’s Believe: Acoustic, which arrived seven months after 2012’s Believe, and Never Say Never: The Remixes in 2011.

The arrival of Justice knocked Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album out of the top Billboard album slot to number three on the chart after it spent ten weeks at number one.