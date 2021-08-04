Joe Jonas from 2007 is back! Read inside to know what we mean

Joe Jonas from 2007 is back Photograph:( Twitter )
Joe Jonas debuted straightened hair among other things, taking us back in time. He paid a special tribute to the Jonas Brothers and the fans couldn't get enough.
Joe Jonas just turned the time and it’s 2007 it seems.
The Jonas Brothers’ singer paid a fitting tribute to the brothers gang as he recreated their ‘S.O.S’ on TikTok. We call it the 2000’s as he paired bright coloured shirt with multi layering and we feel like it’s time to bring back the snazzy shirt trend (or not!)
In his most recent TikTok, Joe Jonas celebrated the 14th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers' iconic single, ‘S.O.S.’
Joe Jonas debuted straightened hair and at least five different-colored and mismatched scarves.