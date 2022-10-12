Science has named this actress as the most beautiful woman in the world

Move over Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and co, science has declared actress Jodie Comer as the most beautiful woman in the world.



The 'Killing Eve' star's features have been found to be 94.52% accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty- also known as Phi- an ancient Greek method of measuring proportioned attributes of a face.



According to reports, Comer's eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin and jaw and facial shape measure close to the Golden Ratio.



Golden Ratio is a mathematical equation first devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.



The premise is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.



"Euphoria' star Zendaya, came in second with 94.37%, while model Bella Hadid was third with 94.35%.

Singer Beyonce came in fourth with a face mapping of 92.44%.



The list is compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. Dr De Silva has been using the technique at the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London.



"Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes. The only element she was marked down for was her eyebrows which achieved an average score of 88%," De Silva said to a news daily.



Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Amber Heard and Robert Downey Jr have earlier been named as the most beautiful people in the world by the same mapping tehnique in the past.