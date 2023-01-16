JK Rowling's name is being removed from 'Harry Potter' books for this reason

It's been nearly three years since JK Rowling first sparked controversy over her homophobic comments on Twitter but Rowling continues to get flack from readers of 'Harry Potter' series which she famously wrote.



A 23-year-old trans artist in Toronto Canada has been working hard to painstakingly remove Rowling's name from used 'Harry Potter' books. The individual is not only removing the author's name from the book covers with self-created custom covers but also attempting to remove her name from the copyright pages and title pages as well.



So far the artist has completed at least 30 new 'rebound books'. They are up for sale in their newly bound form.



The artist, Laur Flom, runs a website based out of Canada and started making the changes to 'help out' any 'Harry Potter' fans who may find it difficult to read the books while seeing Rowling's name on it.



Flom started working on the project a year ago and mentioned to a news website that his motivation was Rowling facing backlash over her comments which many deemed as transphobic.



Laur Flom told SWNS, "The project is spurred by her transphobia … I was [a fan]. Growing up when I did, it was a given that you would read ‘Harry Potter.’"



Flom added, however, that "after J.K Rowling's views on people like me came out, it left a bad taste in my mouth. It raised questions about the ethics of consuming her work."



Flom claims that the idea of removing her name came to provide a "safe space for fans to find comfort in the book and critically engage with JK Rowling's work."



Flom, who also works as a bartender- seeks more second-hand copies of the 'Harry Potter' book in order to "recreate" them.



The process is long



Once Flom gets a book, he first replaces the cover with his own recreated version. Each book, reportedly, takes around 12 hours to re-bind- not including the time it takes for him to package the books and send them off to buyers.



Flom reportedly sells each newly bound book for about $170. For a set of seven, he charges roughly $1,200.



A portion of each sale is donated to charities working with the trans community.



Flom says, "My practice is largely conceptual, exploring themes surrounding identity, memory and trans masculinity. I also occasionally rebind Harry Potter books."



The 'Harry Potter' books have been bestsellers for over two decades now. Scholastic first published 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' book in the US in September 1998.



Over the years, the publishers have stated that over 500 million copies of the 'Harry Potter' book series have been sold. More than 180 million copies have been sold in the U.S. alone, it also says.