Jessica Biel reveals the secret behind her strong marriage to Justin Timberlake

One of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are stronger than ever. The actress recently opened up about their marriage and gave her husband all the credit for making their relationship strong.



Biel spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently about their marriage. Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007 and got married in 2012.



"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit at this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Biel said.



"You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."



"It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable, " she added.

The couple were seen on a 'date night' as they attended the premiere of Biel's;s series 'Candy'.



"It's always fun to celebrate something that you're proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine — it feels special, it does," Biel explained.



The couple's relationship has courted rumours of breakup in the past when in 2019 the singer was clicked holding hands with 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright.



Timberlake publicly addressed the incident and apologized.



"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love."



"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better."



"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake said. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

"This was not that," he added. "I am incredibly proud to be working on 'Palmer.' Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it." The couple shares two kids together.

