Jessica Biel opens up about how it is like being mom of two

Jessica Biel, wife of singer Justin Timberlake is opening about her mom life!



The star couple secretly welcomed their second child a boy named Phineas last year, and now the 39-year-old actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and made some rare comments about her two sons. The couple also shares five-year-old son Silas.



When asked about having two kids is harder than having one. ''A very wise friend of mine said, "One is a lot. And two is a thousand," the actress said with a laugh.



''That’s exactly the way it feels. You’re like, man-on-man defence, one person’s here, one person’s over there. It is a wild, wild ride,'' she added.



Replying how her life is at home nowadays, Biel said, ''We started to sleep train, and he was doing so great, and then all of his teeth started to come in,', adding, 'And now, nobody is sleeping again.''



“It’s so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That’s the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job,” she said.



“We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was the first child, we were nervous, we couldn’t bear the thought. Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re going to be fine. You’re going to make it. You’ll be okay.’”



The couple didn’t officially confirm the news until Justin appeared on Ellen where he revealed that their new son’s name is Phineas. “His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” he said of the newborn, adding, “He’s so cute and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful,” the musician said.