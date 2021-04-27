Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted getting dinner together amid their split

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reconsidering their split?



The former couple was spotted dining together, a little over a week after they broke up, but no one should expect a reconciliation anytime soon.



According to sources close to the singer, Lopez seems firm in her decision to leave her ex-fiancé behind after cheating allegations hit him earlier this year, but they both seem to want to continue the JLo/A-Rod business decisions that successfully developed over their relationship.

A source told Page Six that the Friday night meeting at their first-date restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles may appear to be romantic on the surface, but Lopez was likely there for the business strategy.



She happens to live in the neighbourhood and it was a convenient place for them to meet. The dinner didn’t seem tense at all and the insider reported that there still seems to be “love and respect” between them.

That’s a totally different situation from the first time they dined at the LA.hotspot when they weren't sure if they were on a date or not. “I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date,” Lopez had told Vanity Fair in 2017. “Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”