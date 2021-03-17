Jacqueline Fernandez trained for tightrope walking for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for 'Bachchan Pandey', trained in the art of tightrope walking or funambulism for her role.



It is a skill of walking on a thin wire or rope, the art has a long tradition in various countries and is usually performed by the locals.



Jacqueline was in Jaisalmer for almost three weeks and she learnt the art in about a week`s time.



"It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost eight to 10 feet above the ground. Jacqueline learnt the art with ease," said a source close to the development.



The source added that the actress has also trained in pole dancing and aerial yoga earlier on a personal level, which helped her get the balancing part of the art correctly.



The source claimed: "She has given some amazing shots and left everyone spellbound by learning the art so perfectly."



The film marks the eighth time that Jacqueline and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala would be working together. The duo will be working further on 'Kick 2'.



'Bachchan Pandey' co-stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, and is directed Farhad Samji. The action comedy is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26 next year.