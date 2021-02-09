Is Shailene Woodley engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers?

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley are tying the knot and the two could not be any happier.



As reported by People, days after the 37-year-old NFL player dropped the big news of his engagement, a source spoke to the magazine to offer some insight into the couple`s relationship." They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" the source told the outlet.

During Saturday night's NFL Honours, Rodgers accepted the award for this year's Most Valuable Player. In his acceptance speech, he took two brief moments to acknowledge that he got engaged this year and thanked his fiancee - though he did not mention Woodley's name.



"It`s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very few fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said.



He also mentioned his "fiancee" among the list of family and friends who he thanked.

Aaron Rodgers was said to have been "very focused on his season," which came to an end on January 24 when the Green Bay Packers lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley has been working on-set in Montreal to film ‘Misanthrope’. It’s a crime film directed by Damián Szifron.



Aaron Rodgers had hinted at a new relationship last September when he spoke of his "new and increased love of life." While not directly mentioning his relationship status, he said, "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."

The football star previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick for about two years. As for Shailene, she was first spotted getting cozy with rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017. In April 2020, she revealed they had broken up because "we were very much on the road to marriage and children," explaining, "I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."