Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? The model addresses pregnancy speculation

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner had a hilarious response when her mother Kris Jenner posted a vague message while live-tweeting during the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode.



During Thursday's episode, Kendall shared that she had baby fever after seeing her siblings and friends becoming parents, prompting sister Khloe Kardashian and pal Malika Haqq to give the model a taste of motherhood by leaving her to babysit Malika`s son Ace Flores.



To show her support for Kendall, Kris tweeted during the show, "You got this!!! @KendallJenner," along with a baby bottle emoji.









However, several fans who weren`t watching along were left confused by the message, with some wondering if Kris was announcing the family was expecting again instead.



Seeing the fans' reaction Kendall tweeted back, "mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!!,"







The supermodel had earlier joked about being the only one out of her sisters without a baby during their family vacation to Palm Springs, California.



In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Kendall panned the camera to show her sisters running around with their children in the pool as she smiled and gave a thumbs up."Still no kids," she captioned the clip of Khloe running with daughter True, Kylie Jenner cheering on daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian`s kids -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm -- in the background.



While she is poked fun at herself for not being a parent, Kendall has made it clear that she is perfectly content with her role as an aunt for the time being." I have moments when I`m like, `Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?` But I don`t, I don`t," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018. She added, "I`m good. I can wait for a little while longer."But it`s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back," Jenner added jokingly." They`re all really cute. It adds a lot of pressure," she admitted of her nieces and nephews.