Hermes is now offering a single paper envelope for $125

French luxury brand Hermes International has introduced a single paper envelope for approximately USD 125 (Rs 10, 411). The envelope has been crafted in France and is reusable. It comes wrapped in silk and is a part of Hermes' collection of high-end stationery which also includes items such as notebooks and pens. The whopping price tag has got the internet talking. While some have stated its overpriced, others are viewing it as a symbol status.



"Wrapped in silk, reusable, and come in two different sizes (A4 and A5), this keepsake can be sent as a special invitation or even a declaration of love. A long-lasting way to turn your records into beautiful memories," reads the description on the Hermes site.



According to The New York Post, there are several envelope designs, with Hermes telling customers that "the patterns and the colors of your product will be a surprise."



The brand also offers paperweights, including the 7.5-inch Samarcande model for $2,950.



The NY Post reported that in November, a TikToker created a viral video with an enthusiastic review of these extravagant products.



"How are you keeping your papers from flying away without a Hermes mushroom paperweight?"



The comedian Benton McClintock wondered about the $1,350 item and said, "I thought the mushroom was a stool at first, thinking damn, that's expensive for a stool; no way, that's how much a paperweight is."