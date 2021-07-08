Here's why Cardi B is sad for her daughter Kulture

Rap star Cardi B is hoping her daughter Kulture fully recovers in time to celebrate her third birthday.



Kulture had a bad reaction to a mosquito bite, causing her eyes to swell and hindering her vision.



Cardi explained in a voice note, "Guys, I`m so sad. I`m just going to tell you a little bit about my day. I am so sad because my daughter got bit by a mosquito again."



She added: "I don`t know if y`all remember last year, I think I showed you a bit how my daughter`s eyes were so swollen because a mosquito bit her? Now, this year, a mosquito bit her and it swelled both her eyes - she could barely open one of them."



The rapper says she gets sad looking at Kulture`s face.



Cardi B said: "I`m just so sad. Just looking at her face literally had me tearing, and her daddy almost cry as well."



Cardi, who recently announced she`s set to have a second child with her rapper husband Offset, hopes that Kulture`s allergic reaction will pass before her upcoming third birthday.



"Gosh, her birthday is on Saturday and I`m just praying -- praying that her swellness goes down. Like, just praying. I feel like the last time, she had her eyes swollen for like a week. But I think it was because the mosquitoes kept biting her, so just keep reacting," the rapper said.