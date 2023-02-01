Haruki Murakami first novel in six years is set to release on this date

Celebrated author Haruki Murakami will be releasing his new novel this year. This will be the Japanese author's first book in six years. The news was announced by publisher Shinchosha on Wednesday without giving much detail about the new book. His last novel titled 'Killing Commendatore' was released in February 2017.

In a brief statement in Japanese, Shinchosha said the new work would be published on Apr 13, but refrained from giving the title name or any other details. The book is expected to be published in Japanese initially, with translations following later.

Shinchosha told AFP it could not confirm when translations of the book might be released, or even when the name of the book would be announced.

According to reports, the new novel is 1,200 Japanese manuscript pages long, but the exact number of book pages that will amount has also not been confirmed.