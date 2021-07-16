Harry Potter New York virtual reality opens the world of wizardry to fans

Harry Potter’s magic world is finally here as New York City gets its own store full of wizardry. The three-floor, 21,000 square foot Harry Potter New York opened its storefront last month giving fans a chance to experience immersive virtual reality experiences.

It has been created by WarnerMedia in a joint effort with leading VR-company Dreamscape Immersive, interactive software company Wevr, and U.K. studio Keylight and debuting today, “Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight”. It lets fans explore the Wizarding World in two distinctive storylines that bring alive the popular book and film franchise in impressive new ways.

It encourages fans to step into a world of magic and interact with popular creatures, characters and locations from the Harry Potter series.

You can choose to learn how to cast spells, select your own avatar, spot hidden easter eggs and much more.

For those looking to try both VR adventures, they each offer wheelchair accessibility. There are also a number of interactive experiences, including a wheelchair accessible London telephone box for photo ops, themed selfie mirrors, a chance to “step” into Hagrid’s shoes, a rather large recreation of Nagini (who occasionally hisses in Parseltongue), as well as a store-wide scavenger hunt that features displayed props from the films.