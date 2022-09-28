Gwyneth Paltrow poses nude as she turns 50, admits getting botox was 'embarassing'

To mark her 50th birthday on September 27, Gwyneth Paltrow put on a special birthday suit for a photoshoot. Paltrow went nude and covered herself in metallic body powder for the photoshoot.



Gwyneth Paltrow said during the shoot that she feels good turning 50. She said, "All I know is that they`re painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I`m experiencing".She added, "It`s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.



Paltrow also went candid aboout how she had opted for botox when she had turned 40. During an interview to Vogue, she recalled how she a crisis when she reached 30.

"I remember turning 30 and feeling like there was so much pressure to be married and have a baby. I was not in a serious relationship when I turned 30, and I remember just thinking, 'I`m disappointing my parents. I haven`t married my stockbroker or a lawyer, and I`m this weird artist.' "

"When you're in your 20s, you're really a kid, and I think there`s this expectation that when you`re 30, you are going to really start to have a handle on your life. And then when I turned 40, I really freaked out. I remember going to some doctor and getting Botox. It was terrible; it was so embarrassing. I was like, `I`m such a cliche.` "

"I thought I had to redefine so many aspects of who I am. It wasn`t as scary as I thought, by the way, but going into it I think I had a particular set of unique circumstances."

The actress, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with her 45-year-old first husband Chris Martin, added turning 50 was easier.