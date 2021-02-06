Gigi Hadid shuts down plastic surgery rumours, 'Never had plastic surgery or fillers'

Gigi Hadid is shutting down the plastic surgery rumours.



The supermodel, who is the cover face of Vogue's new issue and, opened up about the surgery and admitted that her looks changed ever since she's in the spotlight and credited it all to the makeup.



"When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn't have makeup artists I would obviously do my own makeup. Now it's like, people pull up those pictures and are like, 'Oh, Gigi's nose looks different in these pictures than now,'" Hadid said in a Beauty Secrets video filmed for Vogue.

"Or, they'll talk about something with my face. Like, 'This has changed on Gigi.' It's really like, that's the power of makeup," she continued. "Like, I've never done anything to my face." By talking further, she explained, "People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round. I have had cheeks since I was born,".



"No, for those wondering, I've never injected anything into my face," Hadid went on. "I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I'm too much of a control freak. I'm like, 'What if it goes wrong?'"

Hadid also talked about how her face had gotten bigger during her pregnancy, which she kept under wraps while walking in high-profile fashion shows. Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in Sept. 2020.