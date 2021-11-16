George Clooney reveals the moment when he and Amal decided to be parents

George Clooney, who is known to keep his personal life private, recently opened up about the day he and his wife Amal Clooney discovered they were having twins.



For years, Clooney has been hesitant to become a father but during an appearance on the Marc Maron podcast, the actor said he enjoys being a father.



"Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," he begins.



"I didn't know I'd have twins," he says. "There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic,' " he recalled. "And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl' and I was like, 'Oh s—t.' "

"(Amal's) sister has twins and I was gobsmacked because... I was kind of up for one. … I love it now," he said.

George and Amal are parents to 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.



"And thank God they have each other during the pandemic," the actor exclaimed.



The actor-filmmaker also spoke about him and his wife first discussed having children together.



"So we've been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Holy s—t.' We went outside for a walk. And she'd never thought about it, really. And so then she said, 'We are awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah, we are lucky we found each other,' " Clooney recalled. "She said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.' "



The actor said he "thought about it for maybe a minute" and didn't think either of them had "made a decision" about kids at the time.



"And then I just said, 'Well, I mean, if you're in' and she said, 'I think we should try.' I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and was comfortable with that," he added.

The actor also said that there is one thing that he would want to instil in his children.



"I'm really aware of a couple of things, which is I'm aware of the danger of celebrity with kids and I'm aware of the danger of having means with kids," he said.



The actor revealed how his mother made his clothes during his childhood and when his family moved around due to his father's jobs.



"I learned to be scrappy because of that. You can put me in any situation, I can survive," Clooney said.



"I can survive anything. I had to make sure that that's something that our kids get. That's important to me."