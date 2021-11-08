Former Mr Olympia Shawn Rhoden dies due to a heart attack at the age of 46

Former Mr Olympia Shawn Rhoden has died at the age of 46. According to media reports, the American pro-bodybuilder suffered a heart attack on Saturday.



News of Rhoden's death sent shock waves on social media with many posting heartfelt tributes for the bodybuilder.



Retired American bodybuilder Rich Gaspari wrote, "I am shocked to hear of the passing of Mr Olympia @flexatronrhoden It`s very sad to hear of his passing," Gaspari captioned an Instagram post on Saturday.

"He had always been a gentleman towards me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family. #rip #ripbrother."



Rhoden won the Olympia in 2018. Mr Olympia is considered as the Super Bowl of bodybuilding competitions. Rhoden had defeating seven-time Olympia champion, Phil Heath that year and became the oldest competitor to win the prestigious title at 43.



Rhoden first got into bodybuilding as an amateur during the early 1990s, where he competed on and off throughout the years. In 2010, Rhoden turned pro, finishing 11th in his first Mr Olympia. The following year, Rhoden finished third.