Former angel Heidi Klum welcomes Victoria Secret's upcoming rebranding, says 'about time' 

Former Victoria Secret Angel, supermodel Heidi Klum has welcomed the brand's decision of rebranding. When Klum was asked recently to comment on Victoria Secret's decision to rebrand, the model said "About time."



Earlier in June, the famous lingerie brand announced that it would from now on be recognised as center the 'VS Collective'- a group of women including Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra who "share a common passion to drive positive change."



The rebrand also includes the launch of The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers, which the brand says will tie in with their "mission of being a champion for all women."



Klum spoke to The Sunday Project recently and said, "As a model, you go there, you are happy to have a job. When you are not the company, you do what you are told. But finally, looking at this now, I’m like, about time."



Klum, 48, was an Angel from 1999 to 2010.



Speaking about the brand, Klum had earlier said that she was "very excited that they’re understanding there are so many different people out there who want to have beautiful things to wear."



Recalling her time as an Angel, Klum said, "I was always with Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrósio, Adriana Lima – they’re still friends of mine, we travelled the world and did so many fun things together." The model said that she "always loved the brand" while working for them "many moons ago."



While Klum steered clear of criticising the brand, another Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm had commented about the label’s upcoming changes, instead sharing her negative experiences with the brand.



"I found my bra from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. It is a size 30A, I am now a size 34B which is healthy for me," she said in a viral TikTok last month. She also alleged that that Ed Razek, the former chief marketing officer for L Brands, rejected her from the show and said her body "did not look good enough" when she sized up to a 30B.



"Victoria’s Secret your performative allyship is a joke," the model, 29, concluded her video, which was captioned, "too little too late Victoria’s Secret."



The brand's decision to change came after years of backlash for promoting a certain body type among women which many termed as 'unrealistic'.