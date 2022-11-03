Food blogger Julie Powell known for Oscar-nominated 'Julie & Julia' passes away at 49

Celebrated food writer Julie Powell, whose popular blog the `Julie/Julia Project` inspired Nora Ephron`s final feature film, `Julie & Julia,` passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 26 in her home in Olivebridge, at the age of 49.



According to Variety, Julie`s husband Eric confirmed the news of her demise to the New York Times. Powell set out to cook every recipe in Julia Child`s `Mastering the Art of French Cooking` and document her journey on her blog.

'Julie & Julia,' starring Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell, was based on the food blogger`s journey and jumped back and forth from the 1950s to the early 2000s.



For her work, Streep received a nomination for best actress at the 82nd Academy Awards.As per the reports of Variety, Powell started the `Julie/Julia Project` on Salon.com in 2002 after becoming disenchanted with her pointless job with the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation.



She quickly developed a big following; according to Salon, her page received about 400,000 page views by the end of the year. Soon after, Powell agreed to publish her blog as a book with Little, Brown & Company. `Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen,` the resulting book, was released in 2005.

After that, Powell wrote `Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat, and Obsession,` another novel on cuisine that combined her time in Kingston, New York learning how to butcher with reflections on her and her husband`s extramarital activities.



John Foster and Kay Foster welcomed Powell into the world on April 20, 1973, in Austin, Texas. With a bachelor`s in theatre and creative writing from Amherst College, she earned her degree in 1995.



According to Variety, Powell is survived by her parents, John and Kay, her husband Eric and her brother Jordon.